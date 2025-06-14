Defence forces repelled enemy near Kotliarivka, occupiers advanced near Odradne, Shevchenko Pershe and in Komar, - DeepState. MAP

Our troops have gained success near Kotliarivka in the Donetsk region, while the occupiers advanced near three settlements.

This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, Censor.NET reports.

"Map updated. The Ukrainian Defence Forces drove the enemy back near Kotlarivka (a village in the Pokrovsk urban community of the Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region). The enemy advanced near Odradne (village of Velykanovosilka village community, Volnovakha district, Donetsk region), Shevchenko Pershe (village of Hrodivka village community, Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region) and in Komar (village of Komarska village community, Volnovakha district, Donetsk region)," the statement said.

