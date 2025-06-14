ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10385 visitors online
News Updated DeepState maps
3 618 9

Defence forces repelled enemy near Kotliarivka, occupiers advanced near Odradne, Shevchenko Pershe and in Komar, - DeepState. MAP

Our troops have gained success near Kotliarivka in the Donetsk region, while the occupiers advanced near three settlements.

This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, Censor.NET reports.

"Map updated. The Ukrainian Defence Forces drove the enemy back near Kotlarivka (a village in the Pokrovsk urban community of the Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region). The enemy advanced near Odradne (village of Velykanovosilka village community, Volnovakha district, Donetsk region), Shevchenko Pershe (village of Hrodivka village community, Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region) and in Komar (village of Komarska village community, Volnovakha district, Donetsk region)," the statement said.

Watch more: Russian Su-25 downed by "friendly fire" near occupied Soledar. VIDEO

Kotlyarivka map
Kotliarivka

Odradne map
Odradne

Shevchenko First map
Shevchenko Pershe

Komar map
Komar

Author: 

Donetska region (3943) Volnovaskyy district (202) Pokrovskyy district (533) Odradne (3) Shevchenko Pershe (1) Kotlyarivka (7) Komar (6) DeepState (146)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 