Fourth prisoner exchange in week takes place - Zelenskyy. PHOTOS

Today, 14 June 2025, another prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia took place.

This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"We continue to take our people out of Russian captivity. This is the fourth exchange in a week. Today, among the guys who have returned to Ukraine, there are many who have been in captivity since 2022. They are members of the Armed Forces, the National Guard, the State Border Guard Service and the State Special Transport Service.

We must release everyone, and we are working for this very purpose, so that we do not leave anyone behind for the enemy. I am grateful to everyone who helps," the Head of State noted.

See more: Some of Ukrainian soldiers released today were considered missing in action, - Coordination Headquarters. PHOTOS



















