UK has no plans to send troops to Ukraine without security guarantees from US, - Starmer

A key condition for the deployment of British troops to Ukraine is air cover from the United States.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in an interview with Bloomberg.

"I have always said that US air cover is a necessary component," Starmer said, answering the question whether London is ready to send British troops to Ukraine as part of a post-war peacekeeping mission without American participation.

He noted that he sees future cooperation in the context of joint actions of the allies.

"I have no reason to believe that the United States and the United Kingdom cannot act together, as we have done historically for many years," the politician said.

As a reminder, the United States is not ready to provide air defense equipment for the peacekeeping mission that is planned to be deployed to Ukraine after the end of hostilities.

