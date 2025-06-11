Ukraine to secure nearly £1.7 billion from Britain for weapons procurement – Shmyhal

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved a decision to secure nearly £1.7 billion in funding from the United Kingdom for the additional purchase of weapons. The procurement will include air defense systems and lightweight multi-purpose missiles.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting on June 11, according to Censor.NET.

"Ukraine will receive nearly £1.7 billion from the United Kingdom to procure additional weaponry. The relevant decision was approved at today’s Cabinet meeting," Shmyhal stated.

What will be purchased with these funds?

The funds will be used to procure Rapid Ranger air defense systems and lightweight multi-purpose Martlet missiles. This will significantly strengthen Ukraine’s air defense capabilities and its ability to repel the enemy.

In addition, the United Kingdom has announced a record-breaking drone assistance package worth £350 million. This funding will enable the delivery of 100,000 UAVs to Ukraine within this year.

"We are grateful to our British partners for their exceptional support, which brings us closer to a just peace," Shmyhal wrote.

