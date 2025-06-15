Russian troops have advanced near Bilohorivka, Odradne and village of Zaporizhzhia, - DeepState. MAP

Russian troops are advancing in Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, Censor.NET reports.

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Bilohorivka (a village in the Lysychansk urban community of the Sievierodonetsk district of Luhansk region), Odradne (a village in the Velykonovosilkivska urban community of the Volnovakha district of Donetsk region) and Zaporizhzhia(a village in the Komarska rural community of the Volnovakha district of Donetsk region)," the statement said.

