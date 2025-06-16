Adjusted strikes in Mykolaiv region: two Russian agents sentenced to 15 years in prison - SSU

Based on the SSU materials, the court sentenced two Russian agents who adjusted Russian strikes on Mykolaiv region to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press centre.

The investigation established that the attackers were guiding Russian missiles at logistics facilities and command posts of the Ukrainian military. Both acted separately and were recruited by the occupiers through telegram channels offering "easy money".

The first convict is a 44-year-old security guard for a private company from Snihurivka who recorded the locations and routes of Ukrainian troops and transferred the coordinates through the chatbot of Sergei Lebedev (alias "Lokhmatyi"), who operates for the FSB and Russian military intelligence in Donetsk. The second traitor is a 47-year-old unemployed man from Mykolaiv who was passing photos of defensive positions with geolocation to his FSB handler.

The SSU detained one of the offenders in June 2023 and the other in December 2024. During the searches, mobile phones with evidence of cooperation with the enemy were seized.

The court found both men guilty under Part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - high treason under martial law.

