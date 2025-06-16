Zelenskyy: We count on Austria’s support in issue of ex-officials and oligarchs hiding from justice in Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects Austria to help Ukraine in the case of oligarchs who are hiding from Ukrainian justice.

The head of state said this during a press conference with Austrian President van der Bellen, Censor.NET reports.

"We count on the support of Austria, the state and society, in a sensitive issue for Ukraine regarding former Ukrainian officials, oligarchs who are hiding from Ukrainian justice and are using Europe. They certainly use Austria as a hiding place to store their stolen assets," the president said.

According to Zelenskyy, this is a matter of justice.

"Especially in times of war, it is important that our states cooperate in the field of justice," he concluded.

