ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8268 visitors online
News Zelenskyy’s visit to Austria
758 10

Zelenskyy: We count on Austria’s support in issue of ex-officials and oligarchs hiding from justice in Ukraine

Oligarchs are hiding in Austria. What Zelenskyy said

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects Austria to help Ukraine in the case of oligarchs who are hiding from Ukrainian justice.

The head of state said this during a press conference with Austrian President van der Bellen, Censor.NET reports.

"We count on the support of Austria, the state and society, in a sensitive issue for Ukraine regarding former Ukrainian officials, oligarchs who are hiding from Ukrainian justice and are using Europe. They certainly use Austria as a hiding place to store their stolen assets," the president said.

According to Zelenskyy, this is a matter of justice.

"Especially in times of war, it is important that our states cooperate in the field of justice," he concluded.

Read more: Zelenskyy arrives in Austria: meeting with President van der Bellen, Foreign Minister Meinl-Reisinger and Chancellor Stocker is scheduled

Author: 

Austria (110) Volodymyr Zelenskyy (7397) oligarch (72)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 