EU countries may increase funding for shell production up to €1 billion - media

The European Union countries have promised to allocate from 500 million to 1 billion euros to continue the ASAP program to support the production of ammunition.

This was reported by Euractiv, citing sources, according to Censor.NET.

According to the sources, the EU states have promised to allocate at least 500 million euros to extend the Ammunition Support Act (ASAP) for another year - until July 2026.

Some of Euractiv's interlocutors specify that the amount is 750 million to 1 billion euros. This is more than twice as much as the current ASAP funding (500 million euros per year).

See more: Estonia delivers additional artillery ammunition to Ukraine. PHOTO

It is noted that the European Commission submitted a proposal to extend ASAP in May. The decision requires the support of the Council of the European Union and the European Parliament.

The publication adds that after the official approval of the extension of ASAP, the European Commission will announce a new call for proposals from industrial enterprises to receive funding under the program.