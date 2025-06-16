Putin cannot mediate between Iran and Israel, he must stop war in Ukraine - Merz
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has spoken out against Russian President Vladimir Putin's mediation role in the war between Israel and Iran.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Pravda.
"Personally, I do not see that the Russian president could play a mediating role in this conflict," Merz said before the G7 summit in Canada.
Instead, according to the German chancellor, Putin should stop the war against Ukraine.
"If Putin stops this war, he will do what is necessary and right on the world stage, which is our biggest concern right now. I would very much welcome that," Merz said.
Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed support for the idea that Putin could mediate in a war between Israel and Iran.
