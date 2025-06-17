In morning, enemy continuously attacks Kherson with drones, ten people have been injured

On the morning of 17 June, Russian troops attacked the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson from drones, dropping explosives on civilians.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kherson City Military Administration.

At around 9:00, two women, aged 47 and 62, were injured. They sustained explosive injuries and shrapnel wounds and are in moderate condition in hospital. Both were on the street at the time of the strike.

Two other men, aged 55 and 84, were also hospitalised with similar injuries.

At around 9:20, another 54-year-old woman from Kherson was injured. As a result of the attack, she sustained contusion, explosive and closed head injuries. The woman is also in hospital, her condition is assessed as moderate.

A 53-year-old man sustained explosive trauma and shrapnel wounds at around 9.40 am. He is currently in hospital.

The enemy also attacked a civilian car with a drone.

Two people were injured - a woman born in 1961 and a man born in 1955. The were taken to hospital by police officers. Both victims were preliminarily diagnosed with mine-blast trauma. Doctors continue to examine them and provide the necessary assistance.

As of 10:50 a.m., there are already ten injured in Kherson. A 63-year-old resident of Kherson was hospitalised in moderate condition. The man sustained a shrapnel wound to the left shoulder, contusion, explosive and closed head injuries.

A 51-year-old woman sustained a mine-blast injury. Further examination is underway.

Read more: Russian artillery shells Kherson; 15-year-old boy injured