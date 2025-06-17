The Kremlin has stated that there is currently no clarity regarding the next round of negotiations with Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET, the statement was made by the spokesperson for the Russian dictator, Dmitry Peskov.

"There is still no clarity on the next round of talks between Russia and Ukraine — it may emerge in the coming days," he said.

According to Peskov, Russia has allegedly fulfilled all the promises agreed upon during the negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul.

