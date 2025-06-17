Russia agrees with North Korea to send ’sappers and military builders’ to rebuild Kursk region – Shoigu

North Korea will send 1,000 sappers and 5,000 military construction personnel to Russia, reportedly to assist in the reconstruction of infrastructure in the Kursk region.

This was announced by Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu, according to Censor.NET, citing Interfax.

According to Shoigu, the decision was made by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The North Korean specialists are allegedly tasked with demining territory and rebuilding damaged facilities.

Shoigu noted that the agreements were reached during negotiations between the parties. North Korea will support the restoration of the Kursk region, which borders Ukraine and has been regularly targeted by drone attacks.

Read more: Russia has dramatically improved KN-23 ballistic missiles, now striking with deadly accuracy, - Budanov