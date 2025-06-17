ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9489 visitors online
News EU sanctions against Russia
706 13

European Council may approve extension of sanctions against Russia next week - media

European Council may approve extension of sanctions against Russia next week

Next week, the European Council may decide to extend all EU sanctions against Russia.

This was reported by Radio Liberty correspondent Rickard Jozwiak, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, there is a high probability that the European Council will decide to extend all EU sanctions against Russia at its meeting next week.

The official extension will take place in July.

"Hungary is considering not supporting this decision," Józsiak added.

Read more: UK announces new sanctions on Russia over war in Ukraine

Європейська Рада наступного тижня може схвалити продовження санкцій проти РФ

Author: 

Russia (12641) sanctions (2240) European Union (2969) Jozwiak Rikard (44)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 