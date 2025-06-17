European Council may approve extension of sanctions against Russia next week - media
Next week, the European Council may decide to extend all EU sanctions against Russia.
This was reported by Radio Liberty correspondent Rickard Jozwiak, Censor.NET reports.
According to him, there is a high probability that the European Council will decide to extend all EU sanctions against Russia at its meeting next week.
The official extension will take place in July.
"Hungary is considering not supporting this decision," Józsiak added.
