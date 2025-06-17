59th Separate Assault Brigade (SAB) named after Yakov Handziuk stated that its former soldier Ryan O’Leary does not have up-to-date information about the current situation in the unit. Previously, he reported suspending the activities of the Chosen Company company due to poor leadership.

This was stated in a brigade statement, according to Censor.NET.

The brigade noted that O’Leary voluntarily left service in the 59th brigade on February 8, 2024. Since then, he has not participated in the brigade’s life, combat operations, or internal processes, so, the brigade emphasized, he "does not possess current information about the situation in the unit and cannot comment on it."

They also added that spreading "unfounded accusations and misinformation harms the morale of personnel" and negatively affects the defense capability of the unit and the country.

The 59th brigade emphasized that its fighters continue to carry out combat missions under difficult conditions, maintaining high efficiency and effectiveness.

For reference, just the day before, American volunteer Ryan O’Leary, commander of the Chosen Company, announced the suspension of the unit’s activities due to poor leadership. The soldier also expressed his opinion regarding the quality of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ officer corps, describing it as behaving like a caste system of untouchables or "army princes."

What is known about Chosen Company

Chosen Company is a volunteer unit composed of fighters from over 31 countries worldwide, the majority of whom are U.S. citizens.

The company was formed at the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022 under the name 312th Swedish Volunteer Company. It was led by Swedish veteran Edward Selander Patrignani until his death on July 18, 2022.

In early 2023, the company was renamed Chosen Company and became part of the 59th brigade.

