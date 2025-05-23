Lykhovii on resignation of 59th SAB commander Shevchuk: Command made miscalculations in defence in Pokrovsk direction

Lieutenant Colonel Bohdan Shevchuk was dismissed from the post of commander of the 59th separate assault brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces due to the complication of the situation in its defence line.

This was reported to Suspilne by Dmytro Lykhovii, a spokesman for the Main Communications Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, the brigade's command made miscalculations and submitted unreliable reports on the state of the troops, which posed a threat to the lives of the personnel. As a result, Colonel Oleksandr Sak, who previously headed the 53rd Brigade and has significant combat experience, was appointed as commander.

"At the same time, Lieutenant Colonel Bohdan Shevchuk is a promising commander and will be appointed to another position after rest. Such a personnel decision was made at the level of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine due to the need to move Colonel Oleksandr Sak between different types (separate branches) of troops," the spokesman said.

In his commentary, Shevchuk noted that the order to dismiss him came on the night of 16 May without warning.

"The reason could be the tension in the Pokrovsk direction. The brigades simply cannot withstand the enemy's onslaught. There was a risk of people being surrounded, so I made an independent decision to withdraw the personnel from their positions. It was a matter of holding the settlement. If it was a position in a landing, it would not have played such a key role. The Commander-in-Chief and the President did not like it and decided to remove me from my position," Shevchuk said.

Earlier, media outlets cited sources as saying that the 59th Separate Assault Brigade named after Yakiv Handziuk, which is fighting in the Pokrovsk sector, had changed its commander - Colonel Oleksandr Sak, who headed the 53rd Brigade, was appointed instead of Bohdan Shevchuk.

