European Commission proposes to phase out Russian gas and oil imports by end of 2027

The European Commission has officially presented a legislative proposal that provides for a gradual phase-out of Russian gas and oil imports by the end of 2027.

This was reported by the press service of the European Commission, Censor.NET reports.

According to the proposal, from January 1, 2026, it is prohibited to conclude new contracts for the import of Russian gas. Existing short-term contracts will be terminated by June 17, 2026, except for gas supplied through pipelines under long-term agreements until 2027. Long-term contracts for the use of LNG terminals for Russian customers will also be banned.

Imports of Russian oil are scheduled to end by the end of 2027. EU countries should develop plans to diversify their energy supply with clear stages of phasing out Russian energy resources.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen emphasized: "Russia has repeatedly tried to blackmail us by using energy as a weapon. We have made a clear choice: to cut off this flow and finally end the era of Russian fossil fuels in Europe."

The proposal is pending consideration by the European Parliament and the Council of the EU.