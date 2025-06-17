ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9218 visitors online
News Trump trade wars
3 771 50

Trump criticizes EU for lack of favorable trade deal with US - Politico

Trump to attend NATO summit in June

U.S. President Donald Trump has criticized the European Union for what he believes is its failure to offer Washington a fair trade deal.

This is reported by Politico, Censor.NET reports.

The comment was made on board the presidential plane Air Force One, a few hours after Trump's first official meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

"We're negotiating, but I don't think they're offering a fair deal. They're either going to make a good deal or they're going to pay what we say," Trump said.

The US president also repeated his long-standing thesis that the European Union, in his words, "was created to harm the United States in trade."

Read more: EU extends sanctions against Russia for Crimea occupation by one year

Author: 

European Union (2969) Trump Donald (2286)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 