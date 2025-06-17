3 771 50
Trump criticizes EU for lack of favorable trade deal with US - Politico
U.S. President Donald Trump has criticized the European Union for what he believes is its failure to offer Washington a fair trade deal.
This is reported by Politico, Censor.NET reports.
The comment was made on board the presidential plane Air Force One, a few hours after Trump's first official meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
"We're negotiating, but I don't think they're offering a fair deal. They're either going to make a good deal or they're going to pay what we say," Trump said.
The US president also repeated his long-standing thesis that the European Union, in his words, "was created to harm the United States in trade."
