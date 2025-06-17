ENG
US has "total control" over Iranian airspace, - Trump

US President Donald Trump said that the United States now allegedly has "complete control" of the skies over Iran.

According to Censor.NET, Trump wrote about this on Truth Social.

"We now have complete and total control over Iranian airspace. Iran had good radars and other defense equipment, and they had a lot of it, but it doesn't compare to the American 'stuff' that was designed, engineered and manufactured in America," he said.

Trump also added: "Nobody does it better than good old America."

