MFA: Russia’s demand to destroy Western weapons is absurd

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said that Russia's demand to destroy all weapons provided to Ukraine by Western partners is absurd and indicates that it ignores the US efforts to end the war.

This was written by Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"Russian officials put forward new absurd demands almost every day. Complete inadequacy. Moscow demonstrates complete disregard for the efforts of the United States to end the war," he said.

As reported, representatives of the Russian Federation recently called for the destruction of all military assistance provided to Ukraine by the international coalition as an alleged "precondition for peace."

Read more: Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry after Russia’s strikes on Ukraine: Putin deliberately ordered shelling during G7 summit