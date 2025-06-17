Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry after Russia’s strikes on Ukraine: Putin deliberately ordered shelling during G7 summit

After a massive Russian missile strike on the night of June 17, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called on the international community to strongly condemn Russia's actions, strengthen sanctions and speed up the provision of air defense systems to Ukraine.

This is stated in a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Censor.NET reports.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the night attack was one of the largest in the entire period of full-scale war. There are dozens of dead and hundreds of wounded in Kyiv, and another woman was killed in Odesa. Rescue operations are ongoing, and the number of victims may increase.

"We are convinced that Putin deliberately ordered this shelling during the Group of Seven summit to make the leaders of the Group of Seven countries look weak. He deliberately demonstrates complete disregard for international peace efforts, especially those of the United States," the Foreign Ministry said.

Ukraine emphasizes that there is no alternative to increasing pressure on Russia. This includes expanding sanctions in the banking and energy sectors, lowering the price ceiling for Russian oil from $60 to $30 per barrel, and accelerating the delivery of Patriot, NASAMS, IRIS-T systems and ammunition.

Ukraine also calls for the confiscation of frozen Russian assets to finance the defense sector and rebuild the country. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasizes: "Peace through strength" means maximum economic pressure, isolation of the Russian Federation, disconnecting it from financial systems, and a complete ban on cooperation with the Russian defense industry.

The agency called Putin's attempts to position himself as a "mediator" in the Middle East particularly cynical. They emphasized that Moscow, Tehran, and Pyongyang are working together to destabilize the world.

Ukraine expects the G7, EU, and NATO summit to make concrete decisions to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities and bring Russia to justice.

Read more: Barrot after Russia’s attack on Ukraine: Kremlin wants peace in Middle East - let it start with Ukraine

Attack on Ukraine on the night of June 17

On the night of June 17, 2025, the Russian occupiers launched a massive attack on Kyiv with drones and missiles of various types. As a result of the enemy shelling, 15 people were reported dead and more than 100 injured. At the moment, Klitschko says that 10 deaths have been confirmed.

The enemy struck at least 4 times in Zaporizhzhia. Several enterprises were damaged. Fires broke out there. The blast wave damaged nearby houses.

At dawn, the Russian occupiers launched a massive drone strike on Odesa. The city has seen destruction, fires, and damage to civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings, an inclusive center, a preschool, garages, and more.

As a result of the Russian morning attack, 17 people were injured, including a pregnant woman and a 17-year-old girl. One person was hospitalized, while the others, after receiving medical care, continue to be treated on an outpatient basis.