Barrot after Russia’s attack on Ukraine: Kremlin wants peace in Middle East - let it start with Ukraine

After Russia's massive attack on Ukraine on the night of June 17, French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noel Barrot said that Moscow should start by ending its aggression against Ukraine if it really wants peace.

"A murderous attack on Ukraine by Vladimir Putin's regime, whose cruelty and cynicism know no bounds. To the Kremlin, if you want to establish peace in the Middle East, start with Ukraine," Barrot said.

What preceded it?

On Sunday, June 15, U.S. President Donald Trump said he would force Iran and Israel to reach a deal to end the conflict between them.

On Saturday, June 14, Trump spoke with Putin. The conversation was initiated by the Kremlin leader. The parties talked about the war between Israel and Iran.

US President Donald Trump supported the possible participation of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in mediation efforts to end the conflict between Israel and Iran.

This idea was criticized by French President Emmanuel Macron, who noted that a country that violates the UN Charter and wages war cannot mediate a peaceful settlement.

Shelling of Ukraine

On the night of June 17, 2025, the Russian occupiers launched a massive attack on Kyiv with drones and missiles of various types. The enemy shelling resulted in 15 deaths and more than 100 injuries.

The enemy struck at least 4 times in Zaporizhzhia. Several enterprises were damaged. Fires broke out there. The blast wave damaged nearby houses.

At dawn, the Russian occupiers launched a massive drone strike on Odesa. The city has seen destruction, fires, and damage to civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings, an inclusive center, a preschool, garages, and more.

As a result of the Russian morning attack, 17 people were injured, including a pregnant woman and a 17-year-old girl. One person was hospitalized, while the others, after receiving medical care, continue to be treated on an outpatient basis.