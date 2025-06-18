To capture Odesa, enemy needs large forces, which are not available now - Southern Defense Forces

To carry out an operation to land on the coast of Odesa and capture the city, the enemy needs significant forces and means that are not currently available. At the same time, the Southern Defense Forces are preparing for various scenarios.

This was stated by the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces Vladyslav Voloshyn in a commentary to Ukrinform, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the military and political leadership of Russia does not hide its interest in Odesa and southern Ukraine, but the landing requires the concentration of significant forces. If the enemy decides to attack by land, it will have to cross the Dnipro river, capture Kherson and Mykolaiv, and only then reach Odesa, which is a long distance and a difficult task.

See more: Night attack on Odesa: over 50 houses damaged, significant destruction. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Voloshyn reminded that the enemy cannot even easily capture smaller towns, such as Chasiv Yar or Toretsk, and therefore the idea of a quick capture of Odesa is rather a propaganda fabrication.

He also added that Odesa is regularly attacked by Shahed drones and ballistic missiles, but the city holds the line, has strong fortifications, and the coast is equipped to counter landing operations - there are firepower and engineering fortifications.

Voloshyn emphasized that the threat of landing cannot be ruled out, as the enemy can act insidiously from different directions, including from Transnistria, where Russian troops are stationed. Therefore, the Defense Forces pay special attention to this area.