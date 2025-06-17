Night attack on Odesa: over 50 houses damaged, significant destruction. VIDEO&PHOTOS

As a result of the night attack in Odesa, more than 50 buildings were damaged, 5 of which were severely damaged.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Odesa City Council.

As noted, residents of about 400 apartments need help. The number of broken windows reaches 900, and 100 balcony blocks have been damaged. About 13,000 square metres of roofing were destroyed.

Employees of the "Fontanskyi" and "Peresypskyi" housing and utilities services help residents cover their windows with film. The operational headquarters and district administrations are working on the spot.

The aftermath of one of the largest attacks on the city centre is ongoing.

Read more: Liashko on strikes on Kyiv and Odesa: 93 people hospitalised, 4 of them in serious condition. PHOTO

Attack on Ukraine on the night of 17 June

On the night of 17 June 2025, the Russian occupiers launched a massive attack on Kyiv with drones and missiles of various types. As a result of the enemy shelling, 15 people were killed and more than 100 injured.

The enemy struck at least 4 times in Zaporizhzhia. Several enterprises were damaged. Fires broke out there. The blast wave damaged nearby houses.

At dawn, the Russian occupiers launched a massive drone strike on Odesa. The city has seen destruction, fires and damage to civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings, an inclusive centre, a preschool, garages, etc.

As a result of the Russian attack in the morning, 17 people were injured, including a pregnant woman and a 17-year-old girl. One person was hospitalised, while the others, after receiving medical care, continue to be treated on an outpatient basis.