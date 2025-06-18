Ukrainian officials question whether Zelenskyy should attend NATO summit in Hague - The Guardian

Some Ukrainian officials are questioning the participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the NATO summit to be held in The Hague at the end of June.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the publication of The Guardian.

The reason is the uncertainty about the presence of US President Donald Trump at the event and recent diplomatic signals from Washington.

It is noted that Ukrainian diplomats are disappointed with Trump's early departure from the G7 summit in Canada without meeting Zelenskyy, as well as the US veto of a joint statement of support for Ukraine. In this regard, officials in Kyiv are currently unsure whether the president should go to The Hague if there are no guarantees of the American leader's participation.

According to one of the interlocutors, Ukraine is constantly suffering from short-term political decisions on the part of the United States, which is likely to be used by Russia: "Which may be why there was such a large attack in Ukraine last night. There had been all sorts of promises for this summit – including new US arms deliveries being offered."

