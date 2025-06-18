Enemy activity decreases in Sumy region, no changes along Chernihiv border – SBGS

Russian assault-group activity has decreased on the Sumy direction, and no enemy actions are currently observed along the border within the Chernihiv region.

This was announced by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andrii Demchenko, during a briefing at Ukrinform, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, in the Sumy region the enemy is still deploying small assault groups, but in recent days their intensity has fallen, particularly the use of quad bikes and motorcycles that previously enabled rapid advances into Ukrainian territory.

See more: Ruscists attacked Chernihiv region with missile and drones, one person wounded. PHOTOS

In the Kharkiv direction, especially near Vovchansk, the enemy persists in attempts to expand the combat zone, launching daily infantry assaults. Ukrainian defenders continue to hold the line.

Along the border within Chernihiv region, Demchenko noted no enemy action has been observed directly on the line. Shelling of border areas here occurs less frequently than in Sumy or Kharkiv regions.

Meanwhile, intense shelling continues on the Kramatorsk, Lyman, and Kupiansk directions, involving artillery, mortars, and tanks.

Read more: 213 settlements in 18 border communities of Sumy region subject to evacuation – RMA