NATO summit to consist of just one meeting because of Trump - Times

Next week's NATO summit in The Hague will consist of only one session lasting two and a half hours.

According to the publication, due to the reluctance of US President Donald Trump to hold long meetings, the next meeting in The Hague will last only two and a half hours.

It is noted that the format of the NATO summit usually consists of three meetings, each of which lasts two and a half hours and is dedicated to geopolitics and strategy. However, the next summit will consist of only one session.

"The point is to keep the summit focused, short and concise. Trump can be impatient and, as he said himself, is not able to focus on one thing for long. The shorter the better," an unnamed diplomat told the publication.

The communiqué of the summit, which will set out NATO's goals for defense spending, will consist of only five paragraphs on one A4 sheet. For example, last year at the Washington summit, NATO adopted a 44-paragraph, 5,400-word statement.

The newspaper also writes that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been invited, but with changes in his diplomatic rank to allegedly avoid any awkward meetings with Trump. Although Zelenskyy has no official role and will not meet with NATO leaders, he will attend a dinner hosted by the King of the Netherlands on Tuesday evening, June 24.

