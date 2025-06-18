Eight individuals detained in Slovakia in military aid case involving Ukraine

In Slovakia, police detained eight individuals, including officials from the Ministry of Defense, as part of an investigation by the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) into possible misappropriation of funds allocated for military aid to Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

EPPO stated that four of those detained were officials from Slovakia’s Ministry of Defense, and the amount of misused funds totaled €7.4 million.

The prosecution suspects senior officials of violating budgetary regulations "by issuing unjustified orders for the procurement of ammunition from two private companies" at the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

"EPPO suspects that the public procurement procedure was falsified and that the price of the ammunition may have been inflated," the statement reads.

See more: Estonia delivers additional artillery ammunition to Ukraine. PHOTO

Last year, the Supreme Audit Office of Slovakia reported errors related to budgetary rules in ammunition procurement for Ukraine. This information was forwarded to the police.

Slovak police also attempted to detain the country’s former Defense Minister, Jaroslav Naď.