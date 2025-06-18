Zelenskyy currently plans to personally attend NATO summit in The Hague – media

Currently, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to personally attend the NATO summit scheduled for June 24-25 in The Hague. However, the final decision will be made closer to the event.

This was reported to AFP by a source in the Office of the President of Ukraine, as cited by "Europeiska Pravda", Censor.NET reports.

According to the interlocutor, Zelenskyy will make the decision on his personal participation "on the eve of the NATO summit," with the current schedule being preliminary.

The source also noted that the Alliance leaders’ meeting is "an opportunity to maintain support and promote a ceasefire."

Earlier reports stated that President Zelenskyy has received an invitation to the NATO summit.

It was also previously reported that some Ukrainian officials have questioned President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s participation in the NATO summit taking place at the end of June in The Hague.

