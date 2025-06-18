ENG
News Shelling of Huliaipole
Russians shell Huliaipole community: man wounded

Zaporizhzhia region

On 18 June, the Russian army struck the Huliaipole community in the Zaporizhzhia region, wounding a man.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.

Russian forces hit the Huliaipole community in the Zaporizhzhia region.

A 62-year-old man was injured. He was taken to hospital, where doctors are providing the necessary care.

