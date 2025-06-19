Putin says he is ready to meet with Zelenskyy: "Question is who will sign documents"

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has admitted a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

He said this during a press conference with foreign journalists, Censor.NET reports.

According to Putin, such a meeting is possible at the final stage of negotiations to "put an end to the talks". At the same time, the Kremlin leader again began to say that Zelenskyy is allegedly illegitimate.

"I am ready to meet with Zelenskyy. The question is, who will sign the documents? The documents must be signed by the legitimate authorities of Ukraine, otherwise they will have no force... We don't care who is negotiating, even if it is Zelenskyy. If the Ukrainian state trusts someone to negotiate, for God's sake, let it be him," the Russian dictator said.

The Kremlin chief also said that the Russian negotiating team was allegedly in contact with Ukrainian representatives.

In addition, he said that "the negotiating groups are agreeing to hold the next round after 22 June".

