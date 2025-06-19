Putin on massive shelling: Russian military does not strike residential areas "in" Ukraine

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has justified massive missile strikes on Ukrainian cities, saying that the target is allegedly the defence industry.

According to Censor.NET, citing Russian media, the Russian president said this during a meeting with representatives of world news agencies.

"If your journalists had seen entire residential neighbourhoods destroyed by our missiles, they would hardly be able to tell you anything about it. They would not have survived. If they saw anything, they saw it from the outside. And the strike was not on residential areas, but on defence industry facilities - factories that produce military equipment. This is what we do. And here we are not making any secret of it - one of the goals of the 'special military operation' is the demilitarisation of Ukraine," Putin said, answering a question about Russia's numerous strikes on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, including residential buildings, which caused the deaths of civilians.

