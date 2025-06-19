Russia is ready to hand over more than three thousand bodies of Ukrainian soldiers - Putin

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has declared Russia's readiness to return another 3,000 bodies of fallen soldiers to Ukraine as part of a prisoner exchange.

According to Censor.NET, citing Russian media, the Russian president said this during a meeting with representatives of world news agencies at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

According to Putin, the peace talks in Istanbul "make sense and have a positive outcome".

He added that the parties have already agreed to exchange 1,200 prisoners and Russia "has already handed over 500 people - 400 have been returned, I think we will get all those who are supposed to be returned".

"Unfortunately, it is difficult to talk about this. We have handed over more than 6,000 bodies of fallen Ukrainian soldiers, and received 57 in return. We are ready to hand over another 3000 now. This is still a positive result of the talks in Istanbul," the Russian dictator said.

As a reminder, according to Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, the Russian side handed over 4,812 bodies to Ukraine last week.