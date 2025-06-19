Ruscists have advanced in Sumy and Donetsk regions, - DeepState. MAPS
Russian occupiers are advancing in Donetsk and Sumy regions.
This was reported by DeepState analysts, Censor.NET informs.
"The enemy has advanced in Yunakivka, near Oleksandro-Kalynove and Odradne," the statement said.
