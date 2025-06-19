Russian occupiers are advancing in Donetsk and Sumy regions.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, Censor.NET informs.

"The enemy has advanced in Yunakivka, near Oleksandro-Kalynove and Odradne," the statement said.

