Sybiha: It’s been 100 days since Russia rejected US ceasefire proposal. It’s time to act

100 days ago, Ukraine accepted an American proposal for a complete ceasefire, but Russia rejected it and continued the war.

This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Censor.NET reports.

"Exactly 100 days have passed since Russia rejected this basic first step towards peace. 100 days of Russian manipulations and lost opportunities to end the war. For 100 days, Russia has been intensifying terror against Ukraine, not stopping it," the Foreign Minister emphasized.

Sibiga emphasized that Ukraine remains committed to peace, while Russia chooses the path of war, ignoring the diplomatic efforts of the United States.

"It is time to act now and force Russia to peace. Peace through strength, tougher sanctions, and expanded opportunities for Ukraine," the minister said.

