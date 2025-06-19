Russian drone attacks 84-year-old woman in Kherson: injuries and contusion

In the morning, an 84-year-old local resident was injured in the Korabelnyi district of Kherson as a result of a Russian drone attack.

This was reported by the Kherson City Military Administration, Censor.NET informs.

The victim was hospitalised with an explosive injury, contusion, a shrapnel wound to the left forearm, a hypertensive crisis and an acute stress reaction.

The woman sought medical assistance on her own.

