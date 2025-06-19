ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10644 visitors online
News Shelling of Kherson
496 2

Russian drone attacks 84-year-old woman in Kherson: injuries and contusion

Russian drone attacks civilian car

In the morning, an 84-year-old local resident was injured in the Korabelnyi district of Kherson as a result of a Russian drone attack.

This was reported by the Kherson City Military Administration, Censor.NET informs.

The victim was hospitalised with an explosive injury, contusion, a shrapnel wound to the left forearm, a hypertensive crisis and an acute stress reaction.

The woman sought medical assistance on her own.

Watch more: Drone operators "two-hundreded" two occupiers in field with drone-dropped munitions: "You wanted this land , so now mix with it!". VIDEO 18+

Author: 

Kherson (1297) drones (2930) Khersonska region (2346) Khersonskyy district (391)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 