House and warehouses destroyed: Russians bomb Zaliznychne and carry out 14 airstrikes on Malynivka community in Zaporizhzhia region

Shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region

Russian forces continue attacking frontline settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, as cited by Censor.NET.

According to the report, the Russians dropped two aerial bombs on the village of Zaliznychne in Polohy district. The attack destroyed a private house and warehouse facilities, causing fires.

Russian forces carried out 14 airstrikes on Malynivka community, including four strikes on the village of Poltavka.

It is reported that there were no casualties.

