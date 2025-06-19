Russians drop explosive from drone in Beryslav, Kherson region: local woman injured
In the city of Beryslav, Kherson region, Russian forces dropped an explosive device from a drone targeting a civilian woman.
This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, as cited by Censor.NET.
As a result of the attack, a 57-year-old local resident was injured. She was diagnosed with blast trauma, concussion, chest contusion, and rib fractures. The woman was hospitalized to receive necessary medical care.
