Trump is a peacemaker who is not afraid to use force - White House

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt called US President Donald Trump a "peacemaker" who is "not afraid to use force."

According to Censor.NET, she made this statement during a briefing on June 19.

She said that one can now feel the "American strength" in Russia's war against Ukraine.

"Thanks to this American strength and the president's leadership, we see that the two sides are engaged in direct negotiations," Leavitt said.

According to her, Trump is always interested in a diplomatic solution to global conflicts in the world.

"He is a peacemaker and commander-in-chief. He is a president who adheres to the principle of 'peace through strength'. So, if there is an opportunity for diplomacy, the president will always use it. But, I would add, he is also not afraid to use force," the spokeswoman added.

As a reminder, the US president will decide within two weeks whether to strike Iran.

