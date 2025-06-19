Kremlin says date for new round of Russia-Ukraine talks to be agreed "next week"

The Kremlin announced that the date for the third round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will be agreed upon soon.

According to Censor.NET, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, cited by Russian media, made the statement.

"We are currently aiming for the date of the third round of consultations to be agreed upon next week," he said.

No further details were provided.

Earlier, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that Russia and Ukraine are negotiating a meeting to take place after 22 June.

Negotiations in Turkey on 2 June

On 2 June, the second meeting of Ukrainian and Russian delegations took place in Istanbul. The talks lasted over an hour.

The Russian delegation was led, as in the first round on 16 May, by Vladimir Medinsky, aide to dictator Vladimir Putin. The Ukrainian delegation was headed by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

After the negotiations, Umerov reported that the parties agreed only on a new stage of prisoner exchange in an "all-for-all" format by categories: severely wounded and seriously ill, and youth aged 18 to 25. They also agreed on the repatriation of 6,000 bodies of fallen soldiers.

Ukraine also proposed a full ceasefire and a meeting of leaders. Regarding the leaders’ meeting, the Ukrainian delegation is awaiting a response from Russia by the end of June.

The Russian side handed Ukraine a so-called "memorandum," which includes Russia’s vision for a peaceful settlement and conditions for a ceasefire.

The parties have one week to study the memoranda they exchanged.

The head of the Russian delegation at the Istanbul talks, Vladimir Medinsky, said Russia proposed to Ukraine a "specific ceasefire" lasting 2-3 days on certain sections of the front.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized Russia’s proposal for a 2-3 day ceasefire on separate front lines.

