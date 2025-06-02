Russia proposes 2–3 day ceasefire on "certain frontline areas" – Medinsky

Head of the Russian delegation at the Istanbul talks, Vladimir Medinsky, stated that Russia proposed a "specific ceasefire" for 2–3 days in certain frontline areas.

His statement was cited by Russian media, according to Censor.NET.

According to Medinsky, Ukraine and Russia will organize medical commissions to facilitate the exchange of severely wounded soldiers, and such exchanges are expected to be held regularly.

"The sick and severely wounded will be exchanged under the ‘all for all’ principle. Moscow and Kyiv will create a commission to exchange severely wounded soldiers without political decisions," he said.

"Moscow and Kyiv agreed to a ceasefire in certain sectors so that commanders can retrieve the bodies of their soldiers. Russia is advancing, so there are more Ukrainian casualties on the battlefield," Medinsky claimed.

He added that Ukrainian forces had promised to consider the proposal for a localized ceasefire in the near future.

"The issue of returning children was central during the talks," Medinsky added.

He claimed that Ukraine handed over to Russia a list containing 339 names.

According to Medinsky, none of them are "abducted children"; all were allegedly "rescued" from combat zones.

"Ukraine is turning the ‘child abduction’ issue into a show for Europeans," the head of the Russian delegation stated.

