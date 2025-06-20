Corruption in Ministry of Regional Development: court arrests Kyiv developer Kopystyra, bail set at UAH 100 million

A preventive measure in the form of detention with an alternative of bail in the amount of UAH 100 million was imposed on Kyiv developer Serhii Kopystyra.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the HACC press service.

"The HACC investigating judge partially upheld the petition of the NABU detective and imposed a preventive measure of detention for 60 days on the Kyiv developer. As an alternative, the judge set bail for him in the amount of UAH 100,000,000," the statement said.

The suspect was taken into custody in the courtroom.

If the bail is paid in the amount determined by the investigating judge, it will be considered that the suspect has been released on bail.

According to the broadcast of the court hearing, it is Serhii Kopystyra.

As a reminder, the NABU has exposed a large-scale corruption scheme in the construction sector involving, among others, former officials of the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development.

Earlier, the NABU and the SAPO announced suspicion of attempted abuse of office, receiving and giving illegal benefits to five people: the former State Secretary of the Ministry of Regional Development, a former adviser to the Minister, a former director of a state-owned enterprise, a developer and his trustee.

