Massive use of armored vehicles and motorized units is recorded in Toretsk direction - OTG "Luhansk"

Over the past day, June 19, Russian invaders carried out 20 assaults in the Toretsk sector, using 23 pieces of equipment and 13 motorcycles.

According to Censor.NET, citing ArmyInform, this was reported by the spokesman for the OTG Luhansk Dmytro Zaporozhets.

Defense forces destroyed 18 of them, another 5 were damaged. The motorcyclists were completely eliminated. The defenders managed to capture some motorcycles as trophies. In total, more than 100 occupants took part in the assaults, 78 of whom will not return. According to Zaporozhets, the Russians acted in waves, with an interval of 20 minutes.

"The enemy acted brazenly. They believed that they had a chance to advance through the "greenery" by hiding their equipment between the plantations. But we were ready: we destroyed their electronic warfare equipment in the rear before the attacks began," explained the spokesman.

The Kramatorsk sector also became more active: 13 attacks were registered there over the last day. Overall, it is estimated that the number of attacks in the Luhansk sector increased by 34% compared to the previous period.

"The enemy is also using armored vehicles and tanks in the Northern sector. If this dynamic continues, by the end of the month we may receive up to 800 assaults and more than 12 thousand attacks by FPV drones," emphasized Zaporozhets.

The threatening situation remains around Kostiantynivka. The enemy is narrowing the ring around the city, shelling it daily with kamikaze drones, MLRS, and rockets, attacking the positions of the Defense Forces and residential infrastructure.

"One or two guided aerial bombs are launched every day, and kamikaze drones of the Molniya type are actively working in Kostiantynivka. They hit everything they see. The situation is very tense," said the spokesman.