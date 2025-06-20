Russians intensified attacks in second decade of June: over 200 assault operations per day, - DeepState. INFOGRAPHICS

In June, the enemy is trying to maintain the intensity of assault operations, and in the second decade of the month, attacks intensified.

According to analysts, June remains active on all fronts.

Thus, while in May the average daily number of attacks was 184, this month it was 186.

"The enemy carried out more than 200 assault operations per day for 5 days in a row (from June 10 to 14) (!)," DeepState noted.

It is noted that in June, the enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk section - 32% of all attacks, and high intensity remains in the Kursk - 16.4%, Novopavlivka - 15%, Lyman - 10.3%, and Toretsk sections - 9.5%. In total, these areas accounted for 83% of all enemy assault operations.

