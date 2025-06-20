ENG
Zelenskyy to meet with Costa, von der Leyen, and Rutte on June 24 in The Hague

Zelenskyy to meet EU and NATO leaders in The Hague

On Tuesday, June 24, in The Hague, Presidents of the European Council António Costa, the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

This announcement was made by the European Council press service, reporting on Costa’s scheduled events for next week, according to Interfax-Ukraine, cited by Censor.NET.

"June 24. The Hague, Netherlands. 2:30 p.m. — Meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy," the statement reads.

Costa will also participate in the NATO summit, which will take place in The Hague on June 24-25.

Earlier reports indicated that President Zelenskyy plans to personally attend the NATO summit on June 24-25 in The Hague. However, the final decision will be made closer to the event.

