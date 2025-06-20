NATO in its current form no longer makes sense to exist. World has changed – Italian Defense Minister Crosetto

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto believes that NATO no longer makes sense in its current form because the Alliance is no longer a center of geopolitics.

This was reported by Tg24 Sky, cited by Censor.NET.

"NATO no longer makes sense to exist as it is… If NATO was created to guarantee peace and mutual defense, or becomes an organization that takes on this task by engaging with the Global South, then it becomes something fundamentally different, otherwise we will not achieve the goal — security within rules that apply to all," Crosetto said.

The Italian minister emphasized that "once the US and Europe were the center; now there is everything else with which relationships need to be built."

Read more: Situation on NATO’s eastern flank remains tense, but there are no signs of deterioration yet - Nauseda

He added, "The UN has as much significance in the world as Europe—that is, none… less than China, less than India, or less than Israel."

"We often talk as if we still live 30 years ago, but everything has changed. We talk about Europe as if Europe still matters... But its time has passed, and I say this with sadness. The world has changed," Crosetto concluded.

Read more: Kallas: Ukraine is Europe’s first line of defence, so support must continue