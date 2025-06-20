ENG
Air defense forces engage enemy drones over Kyiv region

Air defense active against enemy strike drones over Kyiv region

On the evening of June 20, during an attack by Russian drones, air defense forces are active in Kyiv region.

This was reported by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, cited by Censor.NET.

"Kyiv region! Enemy UAV movement detected! Air defense forces are operating in the region. Do not photograph or film our defenders at work. Follow safety rules. Stay in shelters until the air raid warning is lifted," the statement reads.

Earlier, it was reported that on the evening of June 20, Russian occupiers launched strike drones to attack Ukraine. The first groups of enemy drones were detected in Sumy region.

