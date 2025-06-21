4 636 21
Russians launch attack drones on Ukraine - Air Force
On Saturday evening, June 21, Russian invaders launched attack drones to attack Ukraine.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Sumy region - the threat of enemy use of attack UAVs - was reported at 17:56.
UAV in Sumy region, heading southwest - reported at 18:06.
UAV from Sumy region, heading to Chernihiv region - reported at 18:19.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password