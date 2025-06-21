ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8656 visitors online
News Attack of drones
4 636 21

Russians launch attack drones on Ukraine - Air Force

shahed

On Saturday evening, June 21, Russian invaders launched attack drones to attack Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Sumy region - the threat of enemy use of attack UAVs - was reported at 17:56.

UAV in Sumy region, heading southwest - reported at 18:06.

UAV from Sumy region, heading to Chernihiv region - reported at 18:19.

Read more: Air defense forces engage enemy drones over Kyiv region

Author: 

drone (2072) Air forces (1706)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 