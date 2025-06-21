NATO cancels Ukraine meeting at The Hague summit - Politico

There will be no meeting of the NATO Council on Ukraine at the North Atlantic Alliance summit in The Hague.

This is reported by Politico, Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that the reason for the cancellation was the changed schedule of meetings due to US President Donald Trump.

The publication writes that "this is another concession to the United States, which, despite calls from some allies to hold such a meeting, was not interested in increasing attention to the war, which Trump has not been able to resolve as he promised during last year's presidential campaign."

As at the G7 summit in Canada, there will be no long communiqués in The Hague, only short statements on new commitments.

Therefore, the shortened schedule of the NATO summit includes only two main events: a welcome dinner at the castle of the Dutch royal family and one meeting of the North Atlantic Council.

Politico also writes that it is unclear whether Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will attend, as he was only invited to the opening dinner on Tuesday, June 24.

Earlier it was reported that the NATO summit in The Hague, which will take place next week, will consist of only one session lasting two and a half hours.