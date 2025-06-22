Enemy is increasing offensive efforts near Horikhove, Kotliarivka, Udachne, and Oleksiivka. Some of our positions have been destroyed in Kramatorsk and Toretsk directions - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Over the past day, on June 21, 2025, in the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked our units holding the line in the direction of Lyptsi and in Vovchansk. There were no losses of our positions.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the OSGT "Khortytsia".

As noted, in the Kupyansk sector, the Defense Forces neutralized enemy attacks in the areas of Kindrashivka, Nova Kruhliakivka, Zahryzove, and in the direction of Kolodyazne.

According to the OSGT "Khortytsia", in the Lyman sector, the enemy directed its main efforts at our positions near Hrekivka, Olhivka, Novyi Myr, Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, and Torske. The Russian attacks were repelled.

On the Siversk direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through our defense near Hryhorivka.

In the Kramatorsk and Toretsk sectors, the occupants attacked the positions of our troops in the areas of Stupochky, Predtechyne, Bila Hora, Yablunivka, Diliyivka, Novospaske, and Leonidivka. As a result of the assault and fire, some of our positions were destroyed. Measures are being taken to prevent the tactical situation from deteriorating.

Read more: Russian activity has increased in Novopavlivka direction, - OSGT "Khortytsia"

"In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy conducted active offensive actions near Rusyn Yar, Poltavka, Malynivka, Myrne, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, and Dachenske. The enemy is stepping up offensive efforts near Horikhove, Kotlyarivka, Udachne, and Oleksiivka. Measures are underway to detect, localize, and destroy enemy assault groups trying to infiltrate our combat formations," the statement said.

In the Novopavlivsk sector, the enemy attacked our fortifications in the areas of Vile Pole, Burlatske, and Shevchenko. Units of the Defense Forces continue to destroy the enemy's superior forces in order to slow down and stop its offensive.