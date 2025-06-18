Russian activity has increased in Novopavlivka direction, - OSGT "Khortytsia"

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy's tension and activity is growing, and the enemy's activity has increased significantly. This is due to the enemy changing the emphasis of its offensive.

This was reported by Major Viktor Trehubov, spokesman for the Khortytsia military unit, on Suspilne TV channel.

According to him, Russian activity in the Novopavlivka sector has increased due to a partial decrease in tension in the neighboring areas of the frontline. Thus, the enemy has shifted its efforts from the western face of the Pokrovske direction.

"In fact, we are the ones who are dividing them into directions. For the Russians, these are the same forces. That is, the Russians have simply shifted their emphasis slightly to the west and south. They have slightly shifted the focus of their attempts to somehow make their way to the administrative border of Dnipropetrovska region . They are unsuccessful, but they are trying hard," said Viktor Trehubov.

The enemy is trying to put pressure. The spokesperson for the Khortytsia unit is confident that the Russians are actively "highlighting" their fictional victories in the information field, and are desperately trying to show at least something on the ground.

"But, again, as of now, they are not succeeding. We just manage to resist them, we manage to knock them out where they are coming from. For example, the same Bagatyr. It often happens that they get in, but they are kicked out. That's why maps based on open sources are changing very actively," said Tregubov.

